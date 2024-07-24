Šiauliu Bankas invitation to Q2 2024 Financial Results webinar

AB Šiauliu Bankas (SAB1L) invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join it’s Investors webinar for Q2 2024 financial results and highlights scheduled on 29 July, 2024 at 4:00 pm (EEST). The presentation will be held online in English.



The webinar will be hosted by Donatas Savickas, CFO, Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division and Indre Genyte-Pikciene, Chief Economist, who will introduce the Bank’s financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and recent developments, as well participants questions will be answered.

After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions.

Please send your questions in advance to emilija.paulauskaite@nasdaq.com

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link https://sb.zoomtv.lt . After successful registration You will be provided with the webinar link. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Šiauliu Bankas website www.sb.lt/en/investors and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.