|
12.10.2023 15:15:00
Šiauliu bankas prepares to issue its second bond issue this year to meet MREL requirements
AB Šiauliu bankas (the "Bank") is preparing to issue bonds under the Bank's EUR 250 million Medium-Term Note Programme (the "Programme") in order to raise up to EUR 50 million, which is more described in The Base Prospectus of the Programme dated 25 October 2022. The purpose of this process is to meet MREL requirements set by the Supervisory Authority for the Bank.
"This year the Bank successfully launched its subordinated bond issue, which attracted a very high level of investor interest. This time we will aim to raise funds that will help us achieve an even more efficient capital structure and meet MREL requirements. The issue will be addressed to institutional and professional investors," said Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division at Šiauliu bankas.
The issue will tap the bond issue currently issued under the Programme. The update of the Programme's prospectus and the issue itself are expected to take place by the end of 2023.
The Bank shall make further announcements after the decisions on a specific transaction are made or after the determination that further disclosure is needed in accordance with applicable law.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt
