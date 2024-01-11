|
11.01.2024 08:10:00
Šiauliu bankas will introduce it’s Strategy update 2024 – 2029 at the Investors webinar
AB Šiauliu bankas invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join it’s Strategy update 2024 – 2029 Investors webinar scheduled on 15 January, 2024 at 4:00 pm (EET). The presentation will be held online in English.
The webinar will be hosted by Vytautas Sinius, CEO, Laura Križinauskiene, Head of Private Clients Division and Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division.
After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions.
Please send your questions in advance to paulius.grigoravicius@nasdaq.com
How to join the webinar?
To join the webinar, please register via following link https://sb.zoomtv.lt/registration# After successful registration You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Šiauliu bankas website https://www.sb.lt/en/investors and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt
