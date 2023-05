​​1 Growth Stock Down 18% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is an iconic retailer with locations around the world. But its business model is vastly different from most retailers, which has given it an edge during both good times and bad. The stock is currently in a downdraft, which should interest long-term investors looking for a growth-oriented stock priced at a discount.Since hitting a high point in 2022, Costco's shares have declined roughly 18%. That may not seem like much of a drop, but it is deeper than the decline the shares experienced during the bear market in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic had people working from home and practicing social distancing. When investors look at growth stocks, however, occasional drawdowns like this can present attractive entry points.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading