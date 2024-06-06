|
06.06.2024 11:35:00
2 Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June
Do you like dividend stocks? If so, you should take a closer look at Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) as June gets underway.They both offer 7%-plus yields backed by reliable businesses and decades of annual disbursement increases. This duo won't excite you, but they will give you a huge stream of passive income to live off of (or reinvest for the future).The energy sector is broken into three broad groupings: upstream (drilling) companies, midstream (pipelines) companies, and downstream (chemicals and refining) companies. The upstream and the downstream are both heavily influenced by commodity prices, but the midstream really isn't. That's because midstream businesses like Enterprise and Enbridge own the energy infrastructure that connects the upstream to the downstream (and to the rest of the world). Midstream companies largely charge fees for the use of the assets they own, so energy demand is more important to their results than commodity prices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!