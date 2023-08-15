|
15.08.2023 17:13:49
Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now
Investors looking for reliable income stocks will likely find attractive high-yield candidates in the energy sector. Don't pass these ideas by, thinking carbon fuels are a dead end. The world will need oil and natural gas for decades to come. The question to ask of the energy stocks you look at is: What will they do between today and the cleaner tomorrow?Here's why ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) are three stocks that can all provide you with decades of passive income despite their oil exposure.Global integrated energy giant ExxonMobil is huge by industry standards, but also on an absolute basis. To put a number on that, the company's market cap is $450 billion. And it has an investment-grade-rated balance sheet. These two facts give the company, which generates the bulk of its revenue and earnings from oil and natural gas-related operations today, the wherewithal to buy its way into new business lines.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
