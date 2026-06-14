COVER Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

COVER Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D7Z7 / ISIN: JP3218500001

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14.06.2026 12:00:42

‘A beautiful display of love’: company launches DIY funeral shroud cover kit

Founder of Bellacouche in Devon says personalised covers tap into growing interest in alternatives to traditional funeralsIn the days leading up to his wife Claire’s death, Andrew Kent sat with her and talked about fabric leaves. She wanted them in different shades – greens, browns and golds, the colours she saw on walks.Later, after she died, each of her three children would take one home. The others would be stitched to the wool cover Andrew was designing for his wife’s funeral shroud – the soft wrap she had chosen instead of a coffin. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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