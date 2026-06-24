People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
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24.06.2026 08:00:38
‘A real difference’: how community hubs help local people fight rising living costs
More locations are offering debt advice, health services, cafes, social activities and support under one roofShortly before lunchtime in a London community centre, older visitors are chatting over coffee and crosswords as young families drift in and out. Kitchen volunteers from the Real Junk Food Project are preparing lunch at a “pay as you feel” cafe, using food that would otherwise have ended up in the bin.Conversations inside the Victorian building at the East Twickenham Neighbourhood Association (ETNA) community centre range from financial advice to digital support, via childcare and legal services. There are counselling drop-ins and self-help groups, while down the corridor yoga is about to start. Over the course of the day, it all builds a picture of what community hubs offer local people. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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|Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shs
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|0,00%