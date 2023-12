‘A very British thing’: UK gets creative to try to keep Christmas card tradition alive

More people are buying only for close relatives and friends, or getting out the glitter glue and making their ownBritons are buying single Christmas cards or reaching for the glitter glue to make them as they opt for quality over quantity in an attempt to keep the festive tradition alive amid high postage costs.A recent poll found a third of people intend to send fewer cards this year because of the cost. The price of a second-class stamp has risen by nearly 30% in five years to 75p. Over the same period a first-class stamp is up nearly 90% to £1.25. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel