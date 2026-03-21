Supermarket Income REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A2DVHX / ISIN: GB00BF345X11
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21.03.2026 14:00:52
‘Alive, fruity and with a soft texture’: the best supermarket frozen peas, tasted and rated
Our expert taste-tester gives peas a chance – but which received a frosty reception?• The best supermarket oven chips, tasted and ratedThe sweetness of a pea is more than just a desirable taste; it’s an indication of a pea picked at the perfect moment. As the sugars convert into starch, peas lose their sweetness rapidly after picking, leading to a less sweet, more fibrous and lower-quality product.That’s why high-quality peas are picked, blanched and frozen as quickly as possible, usually all within two and a half hours. That said, other factors such as soil, seed quality, transportation and a stable freezer temperature all affect a frozen pea’s quality. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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