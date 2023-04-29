|
29.04.2023 10:00:30
‘An undeniable success’: first UK council trial of four-day week set to be extended
South Cambridgeshire council plans further 12 months of scheme plus pilot for refuse workersThe first UK council to experiment with a four-day working week is expected to extend the trial after analysis showed it was “overwhelmingly positive” for staff health and wellbeing without denting performance.About 450 mainly desk-based employees of the Liberal Democrat-led South Cambridgeshire council embarked on the three-month pilot in January. They could choose to take Monday or Friday off and were expected to work more productively in the remaining four days. Their pay was not affected. Continue reading...
