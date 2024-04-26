|
26.04.2024 15:06:00
‘Aussie kryptonite’ helps identify mineral deposits
Researchers at CSIRO, Australia’s science agency, are investigating the properties of plumbian orthoclase, a glowing green mineral that is part of the country’s mining industry revolution.Plumbian orthoclase is incredibly rare, found exclusively around the outback mining city of Broken Hill. The word plumbian means lead-rich, and it’s the lead that gives the mineral its famous green appearance.In fact, Broken Hill’s orthoclase has the highest lead content of its peers anywhere in the world.Often called green feldspar and dubbed by scientists “the Aussie kryptonite,” some of Broken Hill’s plumbian orthoclase samples get misidentified as amazonite.Although plumbian orthoclase doesn’t physically glow, CSIRO’s mineral resources team discovered it is mildly radioactive, not enough to hurt anyone but enough to read above background levels.This lead-rich orthoclase, thus, is very useful as an indicator mineral, which helps geologists locate and assess the presence of certain ore deposits, such as the lead, silver and zinc deposits of Broken Hill.Mining has been intrinsic to the Broken Hill area since Charles Rasp discovered silver there in 1883. Rasp formed the Broken Hill Proprietary Co Ltd, better known as BHP.Geologists and mining experts disagree on what made the Broken Hill deposits so complicated, as it is a boomerang-shaped ore body, its highest point sticking out in the middle.They agree, though, that the place is special as it is the only area on earth where plumbian orthoclase can be found.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mineral Deposits LimitedShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Mineral Deposits LimitedShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.