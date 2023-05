‘Bailiffs may be sent to the house,’ family of dementia sufferer, 90, told about closing his Vodafone account

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Company apologies for language used in dealing with daughter and wife negotiating for their relative with memory lossA 90-year-old man with dementia was threatened with bailiffs after his wife tried to cancel a mobile phone contract that he can no longer use.Vodafone refused to close Frederick Brown’s* account because he could not remember his security passwords, and the company told his wife it might take enforcement action if she cancelled the direct debit. Brown, who has been a Vodafone customer since 2005, is currently paying £22.75 a month for a phone he has not switched on for two years. Continue reading...