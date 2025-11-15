Hit Aktie
‘Bereavement penalty’: people who lost partners hit by insurance premium rises
Campaigners claim AI algorithms are behind hefty increases in renewal quotes for home and car coverShortly after her husband died, Kay Lawley* received renewal quotes from the couple’s home and car insurance provider, Ageas. She told the company of his death and was stunned that the quotes then increased by up to 15%.Her car insurance quote went from £301 to £348, while her home and contents policy rose by almost 12% – from £1,039 to £1,161. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Jetzt informieren!
