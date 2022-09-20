‘Bring a bag and use refills’: how to cut down on plastic waste

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

An average household throws out 3,400 plastic items a year – here’s how to shrink that and saveThe Big Plastic Count, an experiment led in May this year by Greenpeace and Everyday Plastic involving almost 100,000 homes, revealed that an average household throws out 66 items of single-use plastic packaging in one week – the equivalent of 3,432 items in a year. How can you shrink that mountain of plastic – and can it save you money? Continue reading...