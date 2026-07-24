WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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24.07.2026 06:00:05
‘Burnham bounce’ and World Cup lift mood in July, says data firm
‘Wave of optimism’ is sparked by prospect of new PM, England football team’s progress and hot weatherConsumer confidence in the UK jumped this month by its biggest margin for nearly three years as the prospect of Andy Burnham becoming prime minister became almost certain.The data company GfK said a “Burnham bounce” along with a strong run by the men’s England football team at the World Cup and sunny weather had lifted the mood of consumers in its long-running monthly survey. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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