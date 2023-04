‘Change is always difficult’: from no lids to vac-packs, the war on plastic packaging divides opinion

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

As more supermarkets put recycling at forefront, ‘early adopters’ are pitted against shoppers ‘who are challenged by it’First it was the yoghurt pot lids, coloured milk bottle tops and best-before labels, removed in the name of the war on plastic. But when one supermarket sucked the air out of packs of mince, for some shoppers it was a bridge too far.While Sainsbury’s had boasted a “supermarket first”, its vacuum-packed mince – part of an industry-wide effort to tackle the problem packaging behind nearly 70% of the UK’s plastic waste – made some people squeamish. Continue reading...