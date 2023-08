‘Change is needed’: Ofgem chief calls on ministers to rethink energy price caps

Jonathan Brearley says a more rigorous framework is needed to support householdsIn less than a fortnight, Ofgem’s chief executive will set the price that 29m households will pay for their gas and electricity this winter – but Jonathan Brearley appears unconvinced that the energy price cap is the best way to help hard-pressed bill payers.In what could herald a shake-up of Britain’s energy market, Brearley is calling on ministers to rethink whether the “very broad and crude” price control used to keep bills in check for the past four years is still fit for purpose in a market upended by the energy crisis. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel