‘Cheap and delicious’: it’s lentils to go on Belfast’s cost of living frontline

Cooking tips and takeaways are among the community offerings at a centre that will benefit from the Guardian and Observer charity appealDonate to our charity appeal hereMarianne Daly has turned to an ancient staple to help the women of west Belfast weather the cost of living crisis: lentils.At the Footprints Women’s Centre she teaches her students that the legume, one of humanity’s oldest sources of food, can bulk up curries, sauces and other dishes for a fraction of the price of meat. Continue reading...