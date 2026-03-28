Supermarket Income REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A2DVHX / ISIN: GB00BF345X11
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28.03.2026 14:00:28
‘Dangerously moreish’: the best supermarket Easter eggs, tasted and rated
With an egg-cellent roster on offer, which chocolate treats are the most moreish and which aren’t worth shelling out on?• The best novelty hot cross bunsAt the age of 45, my Easter egg hunt is about seeking out quality, transparency and flavour, rather than just finding the most eggs. Then again, I haven’t been on one for about 35 years, and my tastes have since changed, as has the market. Beyond those foil-wrapped novelties of yesteryear, there’s now a genuinely impressive selection of thoughtfully made, handcrafted chocolate eggs aimed at those with a more mature palate.As with all chocolate, certifications matter: Fairtrade guarantees a minimum price, fairer working rights and investment in climate resilience, while the Rainforest Alliance focuses on environmental standards and farm sustainability. The quality and processing of the chocolate is also important. Most eggs contain the likes of invert sugar syrup, soya lecithin and E471, so rather than highlight every additive, I’ve instead flagged products with minimal processing, as well as those that use palm oil. I haven’t marked down for high sugar content – it is Easter, after all – but I have included the percentage of sugar. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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