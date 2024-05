‘Double punishment’: the racial discrimination in Europe’s rental housing market

People of colour are disproportionately affected by the crisis, even as far-right parties seek to scapegoat them, campaigners warnThe 40 sq metre apartment had everything that Hamado Dipama was looking for: one bedroom, a bath and a good location in the southern German city of Augsburg. When he called to set up a viewing, however, the landlord kept asking him where he was from.“It was really bizarre,” said Dipama. “I told him that I didn’t know what that had to do with his rental. And he hung up on me.” Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel