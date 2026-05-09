Supermarket Income REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A2DVHX / ISIN: GB00BF345X11
|
09.05.2026 14:00:56
‘Dull and musty’: the best (and worst) supermarket breakfast teabags, tasted and rated
We spill the tea on the supermarket bags worth your cuppa – and which should be left to stew• The best (and worst) supermarket coffeeMy grandma would turn in her grave if she knew I tested these teabags by brewing them in a cup, but that’s how I drink tea mostly. Or at least I did until I met tea specialist Matt Writson, who helped me test today’s teas with the industry-standard cupping process and, afterwards, introduced me to some mind-blowing whole-leaf teas. We studied the appearance and aroma of the wet leaves in an observation bowl, then the colour and clarity of the tea itself, before supping it from small bowls and aerating the tea to maximise its surface area.The bags I tested ranged from 2p to 34p a pop, but when you think about the quality and sourcing of the higher-priced teas, even they are incredible value. We scored them on flavour, structure and balance, plus certification, trading standards and sourcing. I also awarded points to plastic-free bags – it seems the industry is finally responding to the uproar against microplastics, though some producers need to catch up and work without the polypropylene glue that’s still often used to seal teabags. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Supermarket Income REIT PLC Registered Shs
Analysen zu Supermarket Income REIT PLC Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Supermarket Income REIT PLC Registered Shs
|0,93
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen mit leichterer Tendenz ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen machen letztlich Verluste
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag nach. Die Wall Street legte am Freitag zu. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten zum Wochenende rote Vorzeichen.