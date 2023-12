‘Eccentric doesn’t cover it’: dogs visit Santa Paws at John Lewis’s pet grotto

The department store boasts its own grotto for pets to have some festive face time with Santa … and business is briskOne definition of insanity is to do something over and again, expecting a different result. Another might be to find yourself in a busy department store on a Saturday morning, with two slightly out of control black labradors, sitting outside a Christmas grotto surrounded by “elves”, waiting to see Father Christmas.Or, as John Lewis call him, Santa Paws. Yet, lo, unto Oxford Street we did travel with our dogs Dexter and Rocky, none of us knowing what awaited us in a corner of the third floor near the sofas and home furnishings section. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel