20.04.2024 11:00:23
‘Every penny has a purpose’: the rise of zero-based budgeting
Growing social media interest in method of tracking spending and saving prompts banks to get in on the act

Each month 20,000 people tune in to watch 27-year-old Beth Fuller work out how to spend her salary.

For a year and a half she has, on payday, opened a spreadsheet and written out in granular detail what she will owe in bills, exactly what she wants to do in the weeks ahead, how much it will cost and how much she intends to save.
