CAR Aktie
ISIN: US14074L1052
|
16.11.2025 08:00:24
‘Ghost broking’: cut-price car insurance isn’t all it seems
Scammers promise cheaper policies via ads on social media and AI-generated websites but the fake certificate leaves motorists uninsuredAfter shelling out on driving lessons, waiting months for your test and taking out a loan to buy a first car, the dream of having your own transport is finally near. But there’s a stumbling block: insurance – and the quotes seem to be huge.You are relieved when you see an ad on one of your socials that promises to cover you for just £1,000. Just a few clicks on your smartphone and you are done. After giving some details, you are emailed an insurance certificate. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
