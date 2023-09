‘Green policies are the new Brexit’: a day on the frontline of London’s clean air zone

The low emissions zone is provoking extreme reactions in the constituency of a former Tory leader, who has sympathy for anti-Ulez activistsOn Station Road in Chingford, it is not hard to find people with strong opinions about Ulez (the ultra low emissions zone that was extended to London’s outer boroughs on Tuesday). What is more difficult to locate is someone with a car that does not meet the emissions standards and is therefore liable for the daily £12.50 charge for driving in the zone.According to Transport for London (TfL), more than 90% of cars in outer London are Ulez-compliant. But not having to pay the charge doesn’t dampen individual opposition to it. Driks Georgiou runs Barber Driks hairdressers and drives an Ulez-compliant car. He abhors the scheme. “It’s unacceptable,” he says. “It’s a massive scam. Electric cars cause more pollution than petrol and diesel cars. That’s a fact.” Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel