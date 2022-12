‘How can I possibly afford it?’: people in UK on their energy bill difficulties

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Three people unable to heat their homes, or who have heavily cut their energy use, share their experiences as cold snap sets inMore than 3 million low-income households in the UK cannot afford to heat their homes, according to a charity’s analysis, as the country faces a cold snap and temperatures are expected to plunge to as low as -10C (14F) at night in some areas.Three people who have been unable to heat their homes, or have greatly reduced their energy use, share how they have been affected. Continue reading...