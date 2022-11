‘How did my £2,765 VAT rebate go into an account I closed 16 years ago?’

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

HMRC payment went into account number recycled by Barclays and new holder did not return cashA freelance film producer whose £2,765 VAT rebate was paid into a bank account he closed 16 years ago has described his battle to get hold of his money after the account number was recycled by Barclays and the new holder did not return the cash.Chris McBride, who lives in Penzance, has been trying to get his hands on his money since May but HMRC and Barclays insist it is the other side’s problem to sort out. Continue reading...