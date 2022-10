‘Huge turnouts’ reported at UK cost of living protests

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Organisers describe gatherings as largest wave of simultaneous protests in Britain for yearsThousands have gathered in dozens of towns and cities across the UK to register their anger at the cost of living crisis in what organisers describe as the largest wave of simultaneous protests seen in Britain for years.From Eastbourne to Edinburgh, Newcastle to Norwich, “huge turnouts” were described throughout the UK at protests timed to coincide with the jump in gas and electricity unit prices that will cause bills to soar. Continue reading...