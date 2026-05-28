People Aktie

People für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089

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28.05.2026 20:53:46

‘Hundreds of job applications’: young people on their struggle to find work

Job seekers say the lack of opportunities has affected their mental health and left them fearing for the futureWhen Catherina finished her degree in digital film production in London, she thought her prospects of finding work were good, but she has found the jobs market tough. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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