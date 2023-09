‘I already work two jobs’: US graduates with kids grapple with student debt

As the end of the student debt payment pause looms, many parents say they cannot afford to prioritize paying their loans backDivine Justice Hilliard, 24, was in college when she participated in a program designed for single parents. While the program provided assistance for campus housing and childcare for her now elementary-school-aged child, she graduated with almost $70,000 in student loan debt. As the end of the US student debt repayment pause looms, Hilliard wondered: “Am I going to die with that debt?”When emails regarding Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan first went out, Hilliard signed up with hope. Her first few loans had been taken out under both her and her mother’s names. Hilliard, who lives in New York, has worked since she was 14 years old. She said parenting, working and studying as a full-time student was exhausting and put her in “straight survival mode”. But going to college was imperative for Hillard, who said she wanted to be the “generational curse-breaker” in her family. It’s the debt, she said, that makes it feel like she took several steps back. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel