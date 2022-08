‘I am borrowing to live’: pawnbrokers enjoy golden era as UK hits hard times

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Sector that struggled in pandemic bounces back as people search for ways to help them pay their billsA sturdy chain and slender cross, both made of gold, are placed on the desk in a small plastic bag. Its owner is pondering whether to pawn or sell her grandmother’s necklace and mother’s pendant to raise £400 in cash to pay off debts and fund her daughter’s birthday celebrations. She’s never used a pawnbroker before, but her finances are under increasing pressure.“Every month I have got nothing to live on,” says the client, who declined to be identified, as she fights back tears. “I’ve been sitting around the house planning things I can sell. I’m out of the house for nine or 10 hours a day five days a week and I’m still skint five days after I get paid.” Continue reading...