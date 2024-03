‘I can’t do another year like last year’: nurses in England on cost of living crisis

Three nurses share how they have been affected as survey finds many in NHS in England turning to credit or savingsSix in 10 nurses have used credit or savings to cope – surveyThe soaring cost of living has led to six out of 10 NHS nurses having to use credit or their savings over the last year to help them cope, research shows.Findings from a survey of almost 11,000 nurses in England by the Royal College of Nursing have added to fears that money worries and inadequate pay will prompt even more people to quit an understaffed NHS. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel