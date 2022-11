‘I can’t see any light at the end of the tunnel’ - a family reacts to the autumn statement

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The Burns family is still recovering from Covid’s financial fallout but now higher bills and rising taxes are hurting too“We want it to get better, we want some light,” says Alison Burns. Her family is feeling the financial pain caused by Covid and now the cost of living crisis. “But while the government keeps throwing everything at us, I can’t see any light at the end of the tunnel. How is any of this going to be made better?”Burns, who lives with her husband, Steven, and two children, Lewis and Alice, in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, says money is tight. “Like a lot of people our finances haven’t recovered from Covid and all these budgets have hurt each and every way,” she says. “It is people who are working and on the breadline that are suffering the most.” Continue reading...