‘I can’t stand being cold’: older people on losing winter fuel payments

Some pensioners plan to cut back on heating after government removes benefit entitlement for nearly 10 million people Preston Cox, 70, is worried about fuel debt this winter. After checking his entitlement to benefits, he learned that he is among the 9.9 million pensioners who no longer qualify for the winter fuel payment after the government announced it was restricting it in England and Wales.Campaigners have warned this figure includes up to 2 million struggling older people who could lose out on up to £300 a year after the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, limited the payment to only the poorest pensioners. Under the new rules, being in receipt of pension credit is the main benefit that will qualify older people. However, about 800,000 pensioners who are eligible do not receive it, Age UK warned, while a similar number have weekly incomes that are less than £50 a week above the poverty line.