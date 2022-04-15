|
15.04.2022 15:49:29
‘I daren’t go any distance’: how are people coping with UK fuel shortages?
Those in rural areas are often worst-affected, and are having to cancel work, avoid driving and cut down on family visitsHigh fuel prices and shortages at the pumps continue to affect motorists, with those in rural areas with poor transport links hit particularly hard.They come amid a wave of protests by environmental activists blockading fuel distribution terminals. A spokesperson for the UK Petroleum Industry Association sought to minimise the impact of the protests, describing the disruptions as “localised and short-term only”. Continue reading...
