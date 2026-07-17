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WKN: A0EQ92 / ISIN: IT0001490736
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17.07.2026 09:13:22
‘I don’t think I’ll ever retire’: the workers struggling to save for old age
Almost half of working-age adults in the UK do not save into a pension. Four readers explain why they fear for the future“I am 35 and have essentially nothing saved for my future, which is a huge concern.” Sarah* works in library services in Oxford – full-time at one library and part-time at another. She has saved £5,000 into her pension.After finishing her PhD in 2020, she said she had “good intentions of contributing to pension schemes. But because I then had a succession of part-time jobs, I never started. I never thought, this is a job I’ll be doing for long enough.” Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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