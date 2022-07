‘I feel smug going in the short queue’: UK readers on getting EU passports

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

As end of free movement hits millions this summer, people discuss reasons for applying for European passportsAs the realities of the end of free movement are felt acutely by millions of British holidaymakers this summer, people in the UK and the EU have discussed their reasons for applying for a European passport after the Brexit vote. The Guardian received more than 800 submissions and almost half of respondents had gained Irish citizenship, reflecting the surge in the number of Irish passports issued in Great Britain in recent years. Continue reading...