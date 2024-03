‘I felt like I’d been scammed’: woman describes chaos of state pension age changes

Hilary Simpson was forced to make lump sum intended for five years stretch to over 10Thousands of UK women owed pension payout after ombudsman’s Waspi rulingWhat does report about UK state pension age changes mean for women affected?Hilary Simpson was happy in 2009, when she was 55, to take early retirement from her job in local government. She wanted to help her daughter get on in her career by taking on childcare responsibilities of her granddaughter. And, after 30 years of hard work, she wanted to relax.“It was an attractive offer we were given,” she says. “A lump sum and then a reduced pension. I assumed – because I had no evidence to the contrary – that I’d be getting my pension at 60. I drew up a spreadsheet for how to make the lump sum last five years, then signed on the dotted line.” Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel