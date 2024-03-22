|
22.03.2024 16:00:06
‘I got used to putting stuff on a credit card’: how debt crept up on Britons
With record numbers in financial difficulty, we hear from people who explain how they’ve landed in the redAlexander has been in a vicious financial cycle since he left his £80,000-a-year job in hospitality management early in the pandemic to change career and become a police officer.“I wanted more purpose,” the 35-year-old Londoner says. “Until I joined the police, I’ve never had to worry much about my spending, but during the period of unemployment, followed by a house move and relatively low-paid retraining, my savings got wiped out.” Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!