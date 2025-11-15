Hit Aktie
15.11.2025 16:00:05
‘I have saved exactly £0’: how soaring costs have hit Britons’ nest eggs and pensions
Tales of dwindling savings, frozen retirement pots and stringent frugality to put something aside for the futureAndrew, a writer in his mid-30s from Essex, would be considered middle class by most, but his financial setup is precarious.“I have £4k in my savings account, and around £4k in stocks and shares. With a mortgage, childcare fees and other living expenses to cover, our monthly outgoings are always at least £2,800. Our savings would quickly vanish if our household income ceased,” he said. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
