Spotify Aktie
WKN DE: A2JEGN / ISIN: LU1778762911
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26.07.2026 08:00:03
‘I never thought I’d fall for a scam’: the fake Spotify emails that put you at risk of fraud
Criminals send victims to a cloned site that collects login, personal and payment detailsYou have had a Spotify account for years and your credit card is linked for the monthly payments. When an email arrives telling you that your payment couldn’t be processed you are not surprised as the expiry date on the card is soon.“We encountered an issue while processing your recent payment,” it says. “To keep your access active and avoid interruption, please review and update your information.” Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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