‘I wanted my son to have something to inherit’ - that’s why I decided to invest

For Phil Brown, after paying off his mortgage early, investing meant securing his family’s financial futurePhil Brown credits an “old fashioned” approach to money for helping him accumulate enough spare cash to start investing. “I hate being in debt; I hate the cost of it,” he says, explaining his determination to pay off the mortgage on his family’s 18th-century Yorkshire home ahead of schedule.The property, near Bingley, forms part of a grade II*-listed farmhouse, he says, which was built around 1700 and later divided into cottages. Phil and his wife, Sue, bought one of the rear-facing cottages in 1993 and later an adjacent cottage, reinstating the original connecting doorways, which had been bricked up and plastered over. Continue reading...