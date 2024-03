‘I was in despair’: how lending a phone led to life savings being stolen

Thief went on £9,000 spree with the victim’s money before using her Uber account to travel to StanstedIf you are one of those people who keeps their debit card in their mobile phone case, has a note of their pin on their handset, or only ever uses mobile banking, you may want to rethink your setup after you read the case of Sami Souret*.On a recent night out the 28-year-old healthcare professional was kind enough to help a man who asked to borrow her phone. Less than six hours later, her £9,350 life savings had been spent by him on Apple products in London. And the final indignity: he used her Uber account to take a cab to Stansted airport. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel