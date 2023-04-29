‘I was in tears’: Briton with valid passport barred from flight over Brexit rules

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Experts say it is vital to check you meet EU requirements, or you could risk losing your holidayWhy did I have to fly to Belfast to get a new UK passport?Travellers who have not used their passport for a while were this week being urged to dig it out and check it conforms to the post-Brexit rules for entering the EU – because if it doesn’t, you will almost certainly be denied boarding this summer.Despite previous warnings in Guardian Money and some other publicity, UK travellers trying to enter the Schengen zone are being turned away on a daily basis by airline staff at boarding gates – in most cases because their UK passport was issued more than 10 years ago. Continue reading...