|
28.04.2023 09:00:16
‘I was really shocked’: would-be UK homebuyers describe their mortgage battles
Even high earners being hit by harsh bank affordability tests in wake of crisis caused by mini-budgetViolet*, an advertising manager from Oxfordshire in her mid-40s, had confidently enquired about mortgage options to buy a new property last August.“We had found a property we liked and had a meeting with Barclays, who our current mortgage is with. After discussing options to port our mortgage [keeping an existing mortgage deal but buying a new property], and additional borrowing to buy the new house, the bank basically tick-boxed it all and even would have lent us considerably more than we needed,” she said. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!