‘I’d love to go back to work’: UK’s missing workers on their budget expectations

Over-50s who dropped out of work since pandemic say better and quicker NHS treatment is neededWhen chancellor Jeremy Hunt urged people over 50 who have dropped out of the workforce since the pandemic to get off the golf course, Julie*, 52, from Hertfordshire, “laughed out loud”.Julie has been waiting over a year for a knee replacement operation so she can get back into employment. She is one of many unable to work due to long-term illness who will be looking to the chancellor to provide much needed funding to tackle NHS waiting lists in his budget speech on Wednesday. Continue reading...