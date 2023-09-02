|
02.09.2023 10:00:38
‘I’m a beauty addict’: women tell of how they spend thousands on products and treatments
Many shoppers say they feel under pressure to pay huge sums – and some borrow to cover the costsJenny, a retired nurse from Devon, describes herself as a skincare addict.“I discovered [TV shopping channel] QVC the year after I retired, and pretty much spent my entire pension lump sum on skincare and makeup over a couple of years – about £10,000,” she says. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!