‘I’m doing it out of principle’: five views on Don’t Pay UK campaign

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

As thousands plan to cancel direct debits in protest at soaring energy prices, charities warn about dangerous levels of debtMore than 100,000 people have pledged to cancel their direct debit payments for gas and electricity from October in protest against rocketing energy prices, but charities are warning that such actions could push people into dangerous levels of debt.Five people share their views on the Don’t Pay UK campaign, which launched in June, and explain why they will join the protest, or not. Continue reading...