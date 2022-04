‘I’m frightened’: prepaid meter users feel early impact of price hike

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Four people on struggling today and their anxiety over the prospect of another huge rise later this yearAmid the highest UK inflation for 30 years and a cost of living crisis, some people who pay for their energy usage by direct debt may not feel the 54% rise of the price cap until their next bill lands.However, for the 4.5 million people using prepayment meters the impact of the 1 April hike is already being felt. They also face a higher annual price cap for average use of £2,017 rather than £1,971 for those who pay by monthly direct debit. Continue reading...